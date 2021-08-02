Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 48,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

