Provoco Token Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $49,995.42 and $17.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00820608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091380 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.