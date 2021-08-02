ProximaX (XPX) One Day Volume Tops $57,389.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $57,389.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

