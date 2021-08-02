Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 16,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65.

Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.