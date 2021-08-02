Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.03 on Monday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

