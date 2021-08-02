PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,750 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.95. 35,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,579. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after buying an additional 69,829 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.