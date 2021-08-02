PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. PTON has a market cap of $390,893.91 and $166.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

