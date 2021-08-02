Public Index Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,657.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $41,657.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00100498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.02 or 0.99913999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.02 or 0.00848007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.