Public Mint Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.51 million and $3.45 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00057743 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

