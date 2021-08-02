Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.