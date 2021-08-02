Pundi X[new] Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $392.53 million and $81.73 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

