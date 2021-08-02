Pylon Finance (PYLON) Price Down 12.6% Today

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $95,731.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for $141.08 or 0.00355852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

