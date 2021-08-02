Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.96 or 0.00028154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.89 million and $11,265.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

