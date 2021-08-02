Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

