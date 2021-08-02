Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kearny Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,662,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

