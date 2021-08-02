Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.