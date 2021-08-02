Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Radware in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

RDWR opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,393,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.