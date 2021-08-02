Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for WestRock Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

