Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$700.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$696.67.

TSE:FFH opened at C$525.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$548.36. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$346.84 and a 52-week high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.