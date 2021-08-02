Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

WTFC opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,575,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,878,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $198,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

