Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

