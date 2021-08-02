Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Boosted by Wedbush

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $659.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

