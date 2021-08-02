Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29. Hologic has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after buying an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

