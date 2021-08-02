Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 71,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

