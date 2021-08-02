Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of CG opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,395,544 shares of company stock valued at $104,805,640. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

