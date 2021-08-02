Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Lifted by Analyst

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hershey in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.16. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.