Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

