Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issued By KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.33. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

