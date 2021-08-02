Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.24). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

