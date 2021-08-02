Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.12 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

