Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

