Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verra Mobility Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million.

VRRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

