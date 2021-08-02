Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By KeyCorp

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91. McDonald’s has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

