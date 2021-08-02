Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TEL opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $87.46 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

