Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

