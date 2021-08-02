Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Decreased by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $15.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $15.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,904.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

