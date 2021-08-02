Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issued By William Blair

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

