Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

