Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

