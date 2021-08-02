Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $265.99 on Monday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.