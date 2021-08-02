Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Shares of MLM opened at $363.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

