Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

