Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

OSTK opened at $69.64 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

