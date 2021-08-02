Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $131.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $31,147,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

