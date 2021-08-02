Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 407,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.