Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenable by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

