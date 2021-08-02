Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

