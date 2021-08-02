Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,395,544 shares of company stock valued at $104,805,640. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

