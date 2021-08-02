Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

CHEF opened at $28.92 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

