Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $132.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.